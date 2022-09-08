Motorsport Games announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split and 2022 restructuring program
Sep. 08, 2022 10:34 AM ETMotorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) executed a support agreement with its majority stockholder, Motorsport Network, which paid a $3M cash advance to Motorsport Games under the terms of the parties’ pre-existing line of credit.
- Company also announced a new organizational restructuring program that is expected to generate material annualized cost reductions of ~$4M by the end of 2023.
- The goal of the 2022 restructuring program is to build a stronger global business operation, enhance the company’s cost efficiency and improve operating margins.
- To re-gain compliance with Nasdaq's standards, the company also announced its plans to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split during Q4 2022.
- Seeking Alpha states that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other communication services stocks.
