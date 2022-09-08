SPAC Cohn Robbins shareholders approve merger with lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment

SPAC Cohn Robbins Holdings (NYSE:CRHC) shareholders have approved a merger with global lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment.

The SPAC added that its shareholders have also voted to entend the company's deadline to consummate a business combination to Dec. 11 from Sept. 11.

The combined company's shares are expected to trade on NYSE.

Cohn Robbins is co-chaired by Gary Cohn and Clifton Robbins. Cohn is co-chairman of IBM and a former president of Goldman Sachs, while Robbins is founder of Blue Harbor Group and a former general partner of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

Allwyn and Cohn Robbins announced plans to merge in January through a deal that pegged Allwyn's enterprise value at around $9.3B.