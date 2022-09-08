Poland on Thursday picked Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) AH-64 Apache for its Kruk attack helicopter program. The country will buy 96 of the aircraft, its Ministry of Defense announced in a tweet.

“An Apache selection strengthens U.S-Polish military ties by enhancing interoperability and cooperation between Poland, the U.S. Army and NATO nations,” Boeing said in a statement.

Poland has sought to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-designed Mi-24 aircraft.

Terms of the purchase weren't disclosed. When reached by phone, a Boeing spokesperson declined further comment on the agreement.