  • Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) rose 3.3% on some vague takeover speculation about possible interest from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • Dealreporter in an item earlier on Thursday speculated that JNJ could have potential interest in Shockwave (SWAV) after some comments JNJ executives made at a Wells Fargo healthcare conference on Wednesday. One executive pointed out wanting to expand the pharma giant's push further into stroke.
  • Dealreporter opined that JNJ could look to expand its neurovascular business by purchasing Shockwave (SWAV).
  • The speculation comes after Bloomberg reported in January that Penumbra (PEN) was said to be exploring a potential deal with Shockwave Medical (SWAV). Penumbra at the time said it was not in talks with SWAV.
  • SWAV short interest is 5.8%.
  • On Tuesday, Shockwave Medical fell 5.7% after Oppenheimer downgraded to underperform.
  • Shockwave (SWAV) was scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo conference on Thursday at 9:45am and on Monday at the Morgan Stanley healthcare conference.

