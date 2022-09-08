Shockwave Medical gains on vague takeover speculation
Sep. 08, 2022 10:48 AM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV), JNJPENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) rose 3.3% on some vague takeover speculation about possible interest from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Dealreporter in an item earlier on Thursday speculated that JNJ could have potential interest in Shockwave (SWAV) after some comments JNJ executives made at a Wells Fargo healthcare conference on Wednesday. One executive pointed out wanting to expand the pharma giant's push further into stroke.
- Dealreporter opined that JNJ could look to expand its neurovascular business by purchasing Shockwave (SWAV).
- The speculation comes after Bloomberg reported in January that Penumbra (PEN) was said to be exploring a potential deal with Shockwave Medical (SWAV). Penumbra at the time said it was not in talks with SWAV.
- SWAV short interest is 5.8%.
- On Tuesday, Shockwave Medical fell 5.7% after Oppenheimer downgraded to underperform.
- Shockwave (SWAV) was scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo conference on Thursday at 9:45am and on Monday at the Morgan Stanley healthcare conference.
