CVS health to provide affordable care act individual insurance exchange marketplace in New Jersey
Sep. 08, 2022
- CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) unit Aetna said on Thursday it will be entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in New Jersey with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded insurance product or January 1, 2023.
- The launch will give access to members to primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospital.
- It will also allow affordable care with plans that include in-network $0 virtual and walk-in clinic care.
- Care on your schedule with 24/7 access to virtual care, plus walk-in visits at 1,100 MinuteClinic locations nationwide.
- This new offering will be available in select New Jersey counties, including: Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.
