CVS health to provide affordable care act individual insurance exchange marketplace in New Jersey

Sep. 08, 2022 10:49 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) unit Aetna said on Thursday it will be entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in New Jersey with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded insurance product or January 1, 2023.
  • The launch will give access to members to primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospital.
  • It will also allow affordable care with plans that include in-network $0 virtual and walk-in clinic care.
  • Care on your schedule with 24/7 access to virtual care, plus walk-in visits at 1,100 MinuteClinic locations nationwide.
  • This new offering will be available in select New Jersey counties, including: Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.