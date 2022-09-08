New EV startup Harbinger outlines production roadmap ahead of auto show unveiling

Harbinger, a new EV startup founded by veterans of Canoo (GOEV), Faraday Future (FFIE), and battery-manufacturer QuantumScape (QS), announced new developments for medium-duty vehicles to be unveiled in person at next week’s North American International Auto Showin Detroit.

The Los Angeles-based startup said that its initial product line will include “electric stripped chassis and cab chassis designed specifically to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required in Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles” as well as “eAxle” and battery technologies “built to exceed industry standards.”

“Medium-duty vehicles serve as the backbone of the commercial transportation industry and are responsible for delivering tens of millions of packages and critical services every day,” CEO John Harris said. “But while this industry has experienced tremendous growth, fleet customers today face acute shortages of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles, and any meaningful supply of production-ready EV offerings is still years out. We are solving this problem head on.”

The company expects its vehicles to be tolled onto streets by late 2023, with a pickup in production in the following year. Harris was also keen to point out the cost-saving capability of the company’s new products.

“Better technology often comes with outrageous price tags, and we’re seeing today's medium-duty EVs performing for half the life of today's ICE vehicles at triple the cost,” Harris said. “Our technology was developed from scratch in order to control top level chassis cost.”

He indicated “strong existing supplier relationships” and in-house development of key vehicle systems have allowed the company to achieve its strong pricing proposition.

