The U.S. and China have become locked in a public spat over semiconductors and their importance to national security, with some worried that China could invade Taiwan over the matter.

However, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said he doesn't think that will happen in the next five years, according to Citi analyst Christopher Danely, who attended an investment dinner with Gelsinger.

Taiwan is home to one of the world's largest semiconductor foundries, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), which produces chips for a number of clients, including Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL) and others.

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chairman Mark Liu told CNN that "nobody can control [Taiwan Semiconductor] by force," adding that it would be "nonoperable" if it were taken by military force or invasion due to its "sophisticated manufacturing facilities."

Tensions between the U.S. and China have increased in recent weeks as several U.S. lawmakers and politicians have visited Taiwan, despite the U.S.'s longstanding "One China" policy.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with several leaders from Taiwan's semiconductor industry, including Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) Liu.

Other U.S. lawmakers have also gone to Taiwan, including Arizona governor Doug Ducey, who said Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was making "excellent" progress on its new plant in his state.

In addition to his comments about China and Taiwan, Intel's (INTC) Gelsinger also noted that it is likely that the recently passed CHIPs Act will be extended past five years in an effort to restrict Chinese access to "sensitive technologies."

Intel (INTC) is seen by some on Wall Street as the biggest beneficiary of the bipartisan legislation, which provided $52B in funding for the industry.

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing new regulations on limiting China's access to advanced semiconductors, including curbing the sale of certain chipmaking equipment.

Earlier this month, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both said they had received warnings from the U.S. government to halt sales of some products from China to Russia.

However, Nvidia (NVDA) added that the U.S. government has authorized exports of its H100 integrated circuits and it has authorized both A100 and H100 order fulfillment and logistics through the company's Hong Kong facility through September 1, 2023.

