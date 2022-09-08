Women-led sustainable ETF suite is launched by Cboe & NEO

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) and its recently acquired NEO have launched a new suite of women-led sustainable ETFs in both the United States and Canada.

The suite of Emerge EMPWR ETFs will trade on both the Cboe BZX Exchange in the U.S., and the NEO Exchange in Canada. Additionally, the new funds will be managed by Emerge Capital Management Inc., and the Canadian funds are managed by Emerge Canada Inc.

Listed below are the five ETFs being unveiled:

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF (EMCA), Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF (EMZA), Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMCH), Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF (EMPW), and the Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (EMGC).

Lisa Langley, CEO and President of Emerge, said: "Today marks a special occasion for our organization as we showcase the incredible talent and hard work of our all-star female portfolio managers with the launch of our very first sustainable ETF strategies.”

Additionally, all five funds are actively managed and are attached with a 0.80% expense ratio.

In broader market news, the major market averages are higher on Thursday as the ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points and Fed Chair Powell continued his hawkish rhetoric.