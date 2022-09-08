Blink Charging partners to deploy charging stations at UBS-owned properties

Sep. 08, 2022 11:11 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK), UBSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Electric car plugged in outside house

SouthWorks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced Thursday that it has signed a mutual service agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business (NYSE:UBS).
  • The parties have agreed for the deployment of Blink charging stations and related services to UBS-owned properties throughout the United States.
  • “We are pleased to provide UBS with access to the broad range of Blink products, services and innovative solutions,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “The Blink network of EV chargers will provide industry-leading charging solutions for tenants at multifamily locations as they continue to build a greener future while enhancing their business operations.”
  • BLNK stock is up 2% in early trading session on Thursday.
  • Earlier: Blink Charging signs preferred supplier deal with Cushman & Wakefield

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.