Blink Charging partners to deploy charging stations at UBS-owned properties
Sep. 08, 2022 11:11 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK), UBSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced Thursday that it has signed a mutual service agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business (NYSE:UBS).
- The parties have agreed for the deployment of Blink charging stations and related services to UBS-owned properties throughout the United States.
- “We are pleased to provide UBS with access to the broad range of Blink products, services and innovative solutions,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “The Blink network of EV chargers will provide industry-leading charging solutions for tenants at multifamily locations as they continue to build a greener future while enhancing their business operations.”
- BLNK stock is up 2% in early trading session on Thursday.
