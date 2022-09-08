Asana soars 27% as company tops Q2 estimates, offers strong guidance
Sep. 08, 2022 11:27 AM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares soared more than 27% on Thursday after the communications software company reported second-quarter results that topped estimates and offered strong third-quarter guidance, assuaging investor fears.
- For the period ending July 31, Asana (ASAN) lost 34 cents per share, excluding one-time items, while revenue came in at $134.9M, up 50.7% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 39 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis and $127.27M in revenue.
- In addition, Asana (ASAN) said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $138.5M and $139.5M, up between 38% and 39% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting $137.83M in sales for the next quarter.
- Additionally, Asana (ASAN) said it sold 19.3M class A shares, worth $350M, to its CEO Dustin Moskovitz, in a private placement.
- The company is going to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Last month, investment firm RBC said Asana (ASAN) was seen in a negative light, due to its cash burn, a high exposure to startups and the fact it has "more product than platform."
