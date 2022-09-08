Tenneco gains after offer to redeem debt amid deal Apollo Global deal
Sep. 08, 2022 11:26 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) jumped 4.3% after late Wednesday disclosing that it tends to fully redeem two outstanding notes.
- The automaker said it intends to redeem all outstanding 5⅜% senior notes due 2024 and all outstanding 5% senior notes due 2026 on Oct. 7.
- The redemption is conditioned on completion of Tenneco's sale to Apollo Global (APO) and completion of an offering of debt securities on or prior to redemption date. Bloomberg reported in late July that banks have delayed the $5.4 billion financing for the $20/share buyout of the autoparts supplier.
- While the Tenneco (TEN) deal has been approved in some jurisdictions, including China, investors are still awaiting for the deal to be filed before European antitrust regulators.
- Recall late June Tenneco (TEN) raised at JPMorgan as sale to Apollo likely to close on agreed terms.
