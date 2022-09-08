U.S. starts trial evaluating alternative ways to give monkeypox shot Jynneos

A clinical trial sponsored by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) evaluating alternative strategies and methods for administering Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) monkeypox vaccine Jynneos has begun enrollment of adult volunteers.

Demand for the vaccine has shot up amidst the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, with countries rushing to snap up doses. The U.S. trial, sponsored by the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is being done to increase the number of available doses to avoid a supply crunch.

“NIAID’s trial of JYNNEOS will provide important information on the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of alternative dosing approaches that would expand the current supply of vaccine," director and top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said in a statement on Thursday.

The trial will enroll more than 200 adults across eight U.S. research sites.

Jynneos was originally given an emergency nod for use as two subcutaneous injections, which are given under the skin.

The U.S. FDA last month gave an emergency use approval to allow the shot to be used intradermally - given just below the top layer of the skin - in a bid to increase its supplies.

An emergency task force of Europe's drug regulator has also recommended intradermal use of the vaccine.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 21,274 monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 56,026 globally.