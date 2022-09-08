China Evergrande headquarters seized by lender after two failed sale attempts: report

Sep. 08, 2022 11:30 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

China Evergrande Center as Evergrande"s group headquarter in Hong Kong

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Hong Kong-based headquarters of China Evergrange (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) have been snatched by an unidentified lender after the debt-laden property developer defaulted on a loan and failed to liquidate the building two separate times, four people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times Thursday.
  • A number of receivers were recently appointed by the lender to take control of the $1.2B China Evergrande Centre and force a sale of the 26-story tower, the FT reported, citing the people.
  • The receivers were hired from restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal, two people added.
  • In the wake of a liquidity crisis hampering the country's property market, Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) latest attempt to sell the building was near the end of July, attracting a bid from CK Asset, founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing. That reportedly followed Chinese state-owned firm Yuexi Property dropping a $1.7B deal to purchase the building.
  • Earlier this week, (Sep. 7) China Evergrande sells Shengjing bank stake for $1.05B in auction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.