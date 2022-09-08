DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTCQB:DMGGF) shares are up 5% on Thursday after the bitcoin miner reported 18% increase in realized hashrate to an average of 0.55 EH/s during the third quarter, still almost the half of company's year-end target of 1 EH/s.

Bitcoin Mined: The company mined total of 212 bitcoin, an 8% increase versus the prior quarter from 195 bitcoin, reflecting the hashrate growth partially offset by a 9% reduction of the network BTCs per hash.

Year-to-date, DMG has mined 592 bitcoin.

Revenue, however, declined 12% sequentially to $10.5M for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflecting lower self-mining revenue to $9M. Also, the average price of a mined bitcoin declined 19% versus the prior quarter to C$42,288.

Bitcoin Sold: In the June quarter, DMG sold 171 bitcoin at an average bitcoin price of C$38,934 generating $6.7M of cash. That reflects sale of 81% of the bitcoin mined, down from the prior quarter of selling 133% of the bitcoin amount generated.

Gross margin percentage was 66%, down from 73% the prior March quarter.

Net loss for the quarter amounted to $12.2M.

The company said it expects depreciation to continue to rise as it deploys additional miners through the end of the calendar year.

Cash plus bitcoin holdings value decreased to $11.9M from $28.1M in the prior quarter, as the price used to value the company's bitcoin on the balance sheet decreased 56% versus the prior quarter, report.

Total asset base accordingly decreased to $106.6M from $124.8M.

August Update: Last month, DMG mined 69 bitcoin and added 87 PH/s of mining capacity. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of Aug. 31, 2022 was 362 bitcoin.

September quarter mining outlook: DMG said in this current quarter, the heat issue has worsened with summer temperatures, and "as such, we expect only a very modest change in realized hashrate in the quarter to end September 30, 2022."

1 EH/s target at 2022-end: The bitcoin miner expects the situation to markedly improve in the December quarter as temperatures rapidly cool while approaching to its calendar year end target of 1 EH/s of installed mining capacity.

DMG told that CEO Sheldon Bennett and COO Steven Eliscu, will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on Sept. 12-14, 2022.