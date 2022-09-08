DMG Blockchain Solutions soars as hashrate improves 18% in June quarter

Sep. 08, 2022 11:38 AM ETDMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DMGGF), DMGI:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Bitcoin miners in large farm. ASIC mining equipment on stand racks mine cryptocurrency in steel container. Blockchain techology application specific integrated circuit datacenter. Server room lights

artiemedvedev/iStock via Getty Images

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTCQB:DMGGF) shares are up 5% on Thursday after the bitcoin miner reported 18% increase in realized hashrate to an average of 0.55 EH/s during the third quarter, still almost the half of company's year-end target of 1 EH/s.

Bitcoin Mined: The company mined total of 212 bitcoin, an 8% increase versus the prior quarter from 195 bitcoin, reflecting the hashrate growth partially offset by a 9% reduction of the network BTCs per hash.

Year-to-date, DMG has mined 592 bitcoin.

Revenue, however, declined 12% sequentially to $10.5M for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflecting lower self-mining revenue to $9M. Also, the average price of a mined bitcoin declined 19% versus the prior quarter to C$42,288.

Bitcoin Sold: In the June quarter, DMG sold 171 bitcoin at an average bitcoin price of C$38,934 generating $6.7M of cash. That reflects sale of 81% of the bitcoin mined, down from the prior quarter of selling 133% of the bitcoin amount generated.

Gross margin percentage was 66%, down from 73% the prior March quarter.

Net loss for the quarter amounted to $12.2M.

The company said it expects depreciation to continue to rise as it deploys additional miners through the end of the calendar year.

Cash plus bitcoin holdings value decreased to $11.9M from $28.1M in the prior quarter, as the price used to value the company's bitcoin on the balance sheet decreased 56% versus the prior quarter, report.

Total asset base accordingly decreased to $106.6M from $124.8M.

August Update: Last month, DMG mined 69 bitcoin and added 87 PH/s of mining capacity. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of Aug. 31, 2022 was 362 bitcoin.

September quarter mining outlook: DMG said in this current quarter, the heat issue has worsened with summer temperatures, and "as such, we expect only a very modest change in realized hashrate in the quarter to end September 30, 2022."

1 EH/s target at 2022-end: The bitcoin miner expects the situation to markedly improve in the December quarter as temperatures rapidly cool while approaching to its calendar year end target of 1 EH/s of installed mining capacity.

DMG told that CEO Sheldon Bennett and COO Steven Eliscu, will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on Sept. 12-14, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.