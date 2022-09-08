JPMorgan Chase considers investment in fintech Yapily - report

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is in early talks for investing in Yapily, a London-based fintech startup that's seeking to raise new funds, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Yapily's fundraising efforts are occurring as it acquires finAPI, which provides open banking products in Germany, one person told Bloomberg. Yapily connects to thousands of banks using a secure open API that's intended to remove complexity and enable access to financial information and payment infrastructure, the company said on its website.
  • The talks are ongoing and there's no guarantee that they will result in a deal, the people said.
  • JPMorgan (JPM) and Yapily did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
  • Last year, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chief Jamie Dimon said the Wall Street giant is building its payments business organically but is also open to making investments and acquisitions.

