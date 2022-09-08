Keysight Technologies, IBM ink MoU to ramp up Open RAN deployments in Europe

  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) said Thursday it inked a memorandum of understanding with IBM (IBM) to ramp up open radio access network (RAN) deployments in Europe.
  • IBM endeavors to use Keysight Open Radio Architect solutions in its Open RAN center of excellence (CoE) to help mobile operators drive innovation to meet the standards defined by the O-RAN Alliance.
  • IBM plan to integrate KEYS' software-centric open RAN test, measurement and emulation tools with IBM's Cloud Pak for Network Automation, a telco cloud platform that enables automation of network operations.
  • IBM's CoE intends to use KEYS' radio unit simulator RuSIM to validate O-RAN distributed units, CoreSIM to verify performance of open RAN equipment, and Nemo Wireless Network Solutions to optimize wireless networks.
  • Statements on IBM's future direction are subject to change or withdrawal, and represent goals only.

