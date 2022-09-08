Medigus board files a motion to approve an up to $1.6M dividend distribution

By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said on Thursday it had filed a motion with the Tel Aviv District Court Economic Department for approval of a dividend distribution  up to of $1.6M
  • The Company’s motion, if approved as requested, would permit the Company to distribute a dividend to the holders of the Company’s American Depositary Shares in proportion to their respective holdings.
  • Medigus is seeking  a court approval for a dividend distribution  in light of various legal restrictions that nullified its ability to buy back its shares under a previous court approval for a buyback, the company said.

