Medigus board files a motion to approve an up to $1.6M dividend distribution
Sep. 08, 2022 11:58 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said on Thursday it had filed a motion with the Tel Aviv District Court Economic Department for approval of a dividend distribution up to of $1.6M
- The Company’s motion, if approved as requested, would permit the Company to distribute a dividend to the holders of the Company’s American Depositary Shares in proportion to their respective holdings.
- Medigus is seeking a court approval for a dividend distribution in light of various legal restrictions that nullified its ability to buy back its shares under a previous court approval for a buyback, the company said.
