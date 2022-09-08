Apple will gain market share by maintaining iPhone pricing - Loup Ventures' Gene Munster

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said Thursday that Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to hold pricing steady for its iPhone product will allow the tech giant to pick up market share in the smartphone space.

Speaking to CNBC, the Loup Ventures founder and managing partner argued that the announcement that AAPL was maintaining pricing, made at the unveiling of its new product lineup on Wednesday, will position the iPhone well in an economic environment where inflation has pressured consumers' discretionary spending.

"Maintaining of prices was essentially a price cut for consumers," he said.

Munster contended that Apple's ability to manage its supply chain has allowed it to protect its margins, giving it an option to forego price increases in an inflationary climate.

"They maintain margins over the past year, 43% gross margins, despite spiking costs. ... I think that is an indication that they are just masters in terms of multiplying the supply chain," he said.

Munster estimated that holding prices steady will allow the iPhone to pick up "a percent or two" of market share. He noted that the product currently has a global market share of about 18%.

Along with the iPhone pricing, Munster contended that the other major takeaway from the product launch was the satellite phone, which he thinks will speak to "a sense of security" -- part of AAPL's general push to protect people's security and safety.

