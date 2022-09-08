Upstart extends personal lending to Arizona-based credit union partner

Sep. 08, 2022 12:17 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Fintech concept with blurred city lights

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has allowed Vantage West Credit Union to offer personal loans on Thursday to new and existing members across Arizona.
  • Vantage West, a credit union with over 170K members and assets totaling more than $2.6B, became an Upstart (UPST) lending partner in March, and will be part of the Upstart Referral Network.
  • Through this partnership, Vantage West, through UPST's artificial intelligence lending platform, "will be able to efficiently lend to more creditworthy borrowers who are seeking access to credit," said Michael Lock, senior vice president of Lending Partnerships for Upstart.
  • In mid-August, Upstart provides Alliant Credit Union with personal lending capabilities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.