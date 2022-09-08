Lowe's unveils same-day delivery via Instacart

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced that same-day delivery is now available from more than 1,700 Lowe's stores nationwide through a partnership with Instacart (ICART).

The home improvement retailer said 30K items can be ordered for delivery in as fast as an hour.

Lowe's (LOW) is noted to be one of the first retailers on the Instacart App to roll out same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds.

Ahead of the broad rollout, Lowe's (LOW) piloted same-day delivery via Instacart in select markets in February and is Instacart's leading national home improvement partner.