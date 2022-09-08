Shares in Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the fintech known as NuBank, is rose as much as 2.8% Thursday trading after BofA Securities analyst Mario Pierry increased his earnings estimates on the Brazilian fintech as he expects funding costs to decline. He also mapped out the bull and bear cases, which generally balance each other, for the stock. NU's gain moderated to +0.5% at midday.

He kept his rating at Neutral, but updates price target to $5.50 from $5.00 as he sees funding costs helping earnings growth in coming years.

On the bull side: Client additions and engagement have been better than expected; funding costs are likely peaking; and efficiency gains demonstrate the platform's strong operating leverage.

The bear case: The expected slowdown in personal loan growth comes after asset quality issues underscores the challenges in expanding beyond credit cards; average revenue per active client numbers have been inflated by a high rate environment; and accounting changes masked faster than expected asset quality deterioration, Pierry wrote.

The lower funding costs, though, led the analyst to increase GAAP net income estimates for 2022 to -$60M vs. -$211M previous estimate, for 2023 to $261M vs. -$115M prior and for 2024 to $719M from $370M previously.

Pierry's Neutral rating is more cautious than the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

In Q2 2022, NU added 5.7M customers in Q2, bringing total to 65.3M, up 57% Y/Y.

For the bull's perspective on Nu Holdings (NU), SA contributor Acutel says NU Brazil's positive net income in H1 2022 indicates the business has achieved meaningful scale.