Roche upgraded at Jefferies citing favorable risk reward

Sep. 08, 2022 12:25 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Roche Diagnostics campus facade in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Jefferies upgraded Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) to Buy from Hold on Thursday, citing a favorable and potentially significant risk-reward as the Swiss drugmaker plans to release Phase 3 data for its Alzheimer’s candidate gantenerumab in November.

“Roche remains the quality defensive EU large-cap Pharma, with widely perceived best-in-class R&D justifying a premium rating,” the analysts led by Peter Welford wrote.

Even as a negative readout is widely expected for gantenerumab in November, Jefferies projects RHHBY stock to move +7%-15% higher with a clinically meaningful benefit given the outsized market opportunity in Alzheimer’s.

The sentiment indicates a 3%-5% downside in a failure, “but we would then envisage longer-term buyers at that level to mitigate losses, suggesting favourable risk-reward,” Welford and the team added, raising the RHHBY price target to CHF 375 from CHF 355 per share.

Beyond 2024, the company should return to at least mid-single-digit CAGR amid upside potential from pipeline optionality, the analysts project.

According to Jefferies, the candidates highlighting Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) pipeline strength include CD20xCD3 bi-specifics glofitamab & Lunsumio/mosentuzumab for lymphoma, where the company has a first mover advantage.

The analysts also cite Crovalimab Phase 3 COMMODORE results in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) giredestrant in breast cancer which, the analysts say, will prove best in class potential despite a recent setback for Sanofi (SNY).

After an interim analysis in a Phase 3 trial for HER2- advanced breast cancer, SNY said it would halt clinical development of its SERD amcenestrant.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.