Jefferies upgraded Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) to Buy from Hold on Thursday, citing a favorable and potentially significant risk-reward as the Swiss drugmaker plans to release Phase 3 data for its Alzheimer’s candidate gantenerumab in November.

“Roche remains the quality defensive EU large-cap Pharma, with widely perceived best-in-class R&D justifying a premium rating,” the analysts led by Peter Welford wrote.

Even as a negative readout is widely expected for gantenerumab in November, Jefferies projects RHHBY stock to move +7%-15% higher with a clinically meaningful benefit given the outsized market opportunity in Alzheimer’s.

The sentiment indicates a 3%-5% downside in a failure, “but we would then envisage longer-term buyers at that level to mitigate losses, suggesting favourable risk-reward,” Welford and the team added, raising the RHHBY price target to CHF 375 from CHF 355 per share.

Beyond 2024, the company should return to at least mid-single-digit CAGR amid upside potential from pipeline optionality, the analysts project.

According to Jefferies, the candidates highlighting Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) pipeline strength include CD20xCD3 bi-specifics glofitamab & Lunsumio/mosentuzumab for lymphoma, where the company has a first mover advantage.

The analysts also cite Crovalimab Phase 3 COMMODORE results in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) giredestrant in breast cancer which, the analysts say, will prove best in class potential despite a recent setback for Sanofi (SNY).

After an interim analysis in a Phase 3 trial for HER2- advanced breast cancer, SNY said it would halt clinical development of its SERD amcenestrant.