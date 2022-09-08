Pipeline operator Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral at Goldman Sachs. The investment bank cited slower earnings growth, limited ability for higher dividends and a shift in its business mix as key reasons for the lower rating.

“We acknowledge WMB’s asset breadth could provide more growth opportunities than we currently model, given the still-strong natural gas demand backdrop,” John Mackay, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in the Sept. 7 report, “but we see these potential tailwinds as over-reflected in strong YTD performance for the stock.”

The bank predicted that the compound annual growth rate in Williams’s EBITDA for its core pipeline business will slow from about 4% to 2% until 2027. Elevated capital expenditures will limit the company’s ability to increase its dividend growth from the current rate of about 3% to 4% a year, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank lowered its 12-month price target to $30 a share from $35 based on a multiple of 9.75 times its EBITDA estimate for 2023.

Williams this year has risen 20%, contrasting with a 17% slump for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

The stock on Thursday slipped 3.6% to $31.68 a share as of 12:25 p.m. ET.