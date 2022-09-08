Phreesia rises 15% on Q2 result beat, raises 2023 revenue forecast

Sep. 08, 2022 12:46 PM ETPhreesia, Inc. (PHR)

Quarterly results

  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is trading 15% higher after the company beat Q2 estimates and raised its 2023 revenue forecast.
  • The company sees revenue outlook for 2023 to a range of $273M to $275M, up from $271M to $275M. Analysts on an average were estimate $273.98M.
  • Revenue rose 33% to $67.9M, and beat estimates by $2.15M, while Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.89 beat by $0.08.
  • Average number of healthcare services clients was 2,776 in the quarter as compared to 1,987 in the same period in the prior year.
  • The company expect average healthcare services clients to increase by at least 200 in the fiscal third quarter of 2023.
  • The company also raised its Adjusted EBITDA outlook 2023 to a range of negative $109M to negative $106M, from a previous range of negative $126M to negative $122M.
  • The company maintained its $500M revenue target to be achieved in fiscal year 2025.
