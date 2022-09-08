Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX), the utility that has been targeted by activist Carl Icahn, rose 1.2% and utility Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) ticked up 0.5% after an investor pitch.

Icahn has three boards on Southwest Gas (SWX) and he's in line to get a fourth, CNBC commentator Josh Brown explained on the news network.

Brown believes the pipeline unit SWX acquired could be sold or spun off and he's bullish on the potential spinoff of infrastructure unit called Centuri.

Southwest (SWX) said early last month that it's board will continue to review strategic alternatives for MountainWest Pipelines and Centuri, including a potential sale or spinoff of Centuri.

"There's so many different ways to win here and I think there's a floor beneath the stock," Brown said. "The upside is short term sales or spin offs and I'm getting paid a 3% dividend while I wait."

"The reward could be huge if and when they give in and let Carl Icahn start to create value for shareholders," Brown added.

Carl Icahn began his fight with Southwest Gas (SWX) in October, when he opposed the company's planned $2B deal to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy.

Brown separately said that NextEra's (NEE) renewables business is "absolutely on fire."

"I think it will ultimately seek out that $93 level and have a true breakout," Brown.

He also highlighted that Morgan Stanley on Tuesday called NEE a top pick and upgraded the stock to outperform as a play renewable energy transition.