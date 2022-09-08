Revance nears eleven-month high as Botox rival gets FDA approval

Sep. 08, 2022 1:12 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments

Botox

solidcolours/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) reached the highest level since October intraday Thursday after the biotech announced the FDA approval of its Botox rival Daxxify injection for the improvement of moderate to severe frown lines.
  • The decision on the neuromuscular blocking agent sets the stage for a battle between Botox maker AbbVie (ABBV) and RVNC in the U.S. neurotoxin aesthetic market, which Cowen estimates to annualize at ~$2B.
  • The approval based on 36-week efficacy data from Phase 3 SAKURA clinical program allows the company to market the therapy claiming a 6-month duration, the analysts led by Ken Cacciatore wrote, raising the RVNC price target to a Street high of $65 from $55 per share.
  • Citing a recent clinician survey, the team with an Outperform rating on RVNC notes that physicians expect Daxxify to reach half the size of Botox and easily reach more than $1B eventually.
  • Botox, which AbbVie (ABBV) added as part of its Celgene acquisition in 2020, generated $1.4B in net sales in the U.S. for the company under its aesthetics segment in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.