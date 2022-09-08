Revance nears eleven-month high as Botox rival gets FDA approval
Sep. 08, 2022 1:12 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) reached the highest level since October intraday Thursday after the biotech announced the FDA approval of its Botox rival Daxxify injection for the improvement of moderate to severe frown lines.
- The decision on the neuromuscular blocking agent sets the stage for a battle between Botox maker AbbVie (ABBV) and RVNC in the U.S. neurotoxin aesthetic market, which Cowen estimates to annualize at ~$2B.
- The approval based on 36-week efficacy data from Phase 3 SAKURA clinical program allows the company to market the therapy claiming a 6-month duration, the analysts led by Ken Cacciatore wrote, raising the RVNC price target to a Street high of $65 from $55 per share.
- Citing a recent clinician survey, the team with an Outperform rating on RVNC notes that physicians expect Daxxify to reach half the size of Botox and easily reach more than $1B eventually.
- Botox, which AbbVie (ABBV) added as part of its Celgene acquisition in 2020, generated $1.4B in net sales in the U.S. for the company under its aesthetics segment in 2021.
Comments (4)