Fed's Evans: Labor market will slow down as central bank hikes rates 'expeditiously'

The labor market, albeit strong in some respects, will slow down as the Federal Reserve raises its overnight lending rate to bring down inflation that is running at around a four-decade high, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday during an event at the College of DuPage.

With inflation nowhere near the central bank's 2% target, another aggressive 75-basis-point rate increase should take effect at the Federal Open Market Committee's September 21 meeting, Evans said, noting his concerns about inflation expectations "getting out of hand."

He sees the fed funds rate peaking at 4% (his projected terminal rate) in 2023 compared with the current target range of 2.25%-2.50%. That's because Evans believes inflation will remain high in 2022, as core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will be in the 4% to 5% range vs. 4.6% in July, 4.8% in June and 5.3% at its April peak.

While Evans is confident that the U.S. will be able to avoid a recession, he still sees unemployment rising as the Fed aims to reduce price pressures as well as bring supply and demand into better balance by tightening financial conditions.

"I'm optimistic that we're going to be able to navigate this and keep unemployment to about 4.5% by the time we're done," he said. That rate now stands at 3.7%, near record lows.

