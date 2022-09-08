AeroVironment rises with consensus EPS lowered and guidance now in-line with estimates

AeroVironment (AVAV) is rising ~15% after posting FQ1 results as revenue beats consensus and FY23 earnings guidance comes in-line with analyst estimates.

The military drone maker's FQ1 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.22, but revenue of $108.52M (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.

The aero-defense company said in June it foresees FY23 adjusted EPS of $1.35-$1.65, below $1.75 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $490M-$520M, in line with $513M consensus.

The company continues to expect revenue of between $490M and $520M vs. consensus of $513M. However, consensus for non-GAAP EPS has changed to $1.49, with the company's earlier EPS estimate now falling in-line with the consensus.

Here is a look at the consensus EPS revision trend through 2025:

AVAV had taken the third spot among H1 gainers, while navigating an environment plagued by war, rising inflation and fears of recession.

In May, RBC Capital upgraded the company to Outperform noting that the Switchblade drone had significantly reset the company's investment opportunity at a higher level.

In the past six months, AeroVironment has bagged several contracts for its Puma line of unmanned aircraft systems, the Jul. 4 report had said.