Kroger Q2 earnings preview: Higher prices may boost results but challenges ahead

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.36B (+8.5% Y/Y).

The largest US grocery chain by sales reported an overall strong first quarter, adding to optimism by raising its full year forecasts for EPS and same store sales. However, concerns on supply chain and margin erosion triggered a broad-based selloff.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded the stock to “Sell” after its June report. “Grocers have been operating in arguably the best environment in history, but these days seem numbered,” he warned clients.

In the 90 days prior to its earnings results, revenue and EPS estimates have each seen 12 upward revisions. Still, the consensus rating on Wall Street remains a “Hold” as concerns on consumer behavior remain top of mind for many analysts.

Despite the bearish sentiments, the Cincinnati-based grocery chain is likely to see higher fuel profits thanks with gas prices remaining elevated. Kroger will also benefit from higher grocery prices.

Kroger’s (KR) defensive profile has helped it outperform major indices in 2022, marking an over 7% gain YTD. That compares to an around 17% drop for the S&P 500.

Investors will be keen to see an upgraded forecast for the year, but there are challenges ahead as consumers increasingly trade down from full-price grocers like Kroger to discount channels amid hyperinflation.

Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.