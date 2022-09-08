Celularity falls 10% on deal for $150M common stock offering

Sep. 08, 2022 1:57 PM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj

  • The shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU), a biotech focused on cell therapies, fell ~10% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement to sell up to $150M worth of its common stock in an at-the-market offering.
  • Per the terms of the agreement with BTIG, Oppenheimer, and B. Riley Securities, the company, from time to time, will sell shares of its Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share and an aggregate offering price of up to $150.0M through the sales agents.
  • CELU is not obligated to sell shares under the agreement, and any decision on sales will be dependent on factors such as market conditions and capital needs, the company said.
  • With its Q2 2022 financials, CELU reported $38M of cash and equivalents as of June 30, following a private placement in May for ~$27.5M in net cash proceeds.

