Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on Wednesday was upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs. The investment bank pointed to pipeline growth as a driver of earnings and improving free cash flow as key reasons for the higher rating.

Goldman Sachs raised its EBITDA estimate for Kinder Morgan to $7.49 billion from the prior forecast of $7.3 billion. The bank also lifted its earnings per unit (EPU) estimate for this year to $1.15 from $1.10.

“We view KMI as well positioned to benefit from incremental natural gas pipeline growth — both in volumes and new projects,” Michael Lapides, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in the Sept. 7 report.

The bank also raised its price target for Kinder Morgan to $19 a share from $17. The target is based on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.5 times, up from 9.25 times, on its 2023 outlook for EBITDA.

Downgrade for Williams Cos.

The upgrade for Kinder Morgan came on the same day that Goldman Sachs downgraded pipeline operator Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) to a Sell rating from Neutral. The investment bank cited slower earnings growth, limited ability for higher dividends and a shift in its business mix as key reasons for the lower rating.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has risen 9.7% this year, contrasting with a 17% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500). The shares rose 0.5% to $17.95 by 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs - estimates for Kinder Morgan (KMI), Sept. 7 (millions) 2022E 2023E 2024E Adjusted EBITDA (New) $7,488 $7,694 $7,764 Adjusted EBITDA (Old) $7,300 $7,555 $7,720 Consensus $7,527 $7,600 $7,669

Seeking Alpha contributor High Yield Investor has a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI) because of its relative value. Columnist Samuel Smith rates Kinder Morgan (KMI) as a Hold on its current valuation.