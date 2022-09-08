5 things to watch at the Detroit Auto Show

The NAIAS Detroit Auto Show kicks off on September 14, ending a three-year hiatus sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among a lighter list of attendees - Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) are set to headline alongside Korean automaker Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) as well as a number of EV and auto technology startups.

With the White House confirming "car guy" President Biden’s attendance earlier this week, significant attention is sure to be afforded to the event even if many major automakers will not be in attendance. Below are five key things to watch in the upcoming event.

New Mustang Unveiling - The most hotly anticipated reveal of the event is the presentation of the new S650 Mustang. Ford (F) has teased the new 2024 model for some time, though details on it remain scant. In fact, Automotive News reported days ahead of the event that a hybrid model will not be on deck for the event, despite longstanding plans to roll out a more eco-friendly model. Instead, 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, according to Ford Authority. The report adds that the new Mustang will also feature new Google infotainment software. As of yet, the company has neither confirmed nor denied the reporting. A new Lincoln L100 concept car is also expected to be highlighted during the event.

New announcements from Stellantis and GM? - Both General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) brands will be well-represented during the event, with a strong possibility for new announcements from each. Stellantis-owned Chrysler hinted at this prospect on Tuesday, announcing a special press conference on Tuesday evening to “unveil a special-edition Chrysler vehicle.” “We’re bringing the power in 2023,” Stellantis (STLA) said cryptically on Facebook ahead of the event. “Stay tuned.” According to industry outlet Carscoops, a new special edition Chrysler 300 could be in the cards for Tuesday’s unveiling. The automaker’s Jeep brand is also anticipated to have new models to showcase during the event, adding to recent EV-production updates for the brand. For GM, both Chevrolet and Buick are anticipated to have new announcements and concepts on display. Per GM Authority, a Chevy Equinox EV unveiling, a 2023 Chevy Trax reveal, a 2024 Chevy Silverado HD heavy-duty pickup refresh, and a new special-edition Camaro are all possibilities for the automaker as it seeks to make a splash. Buick, meanwhile, will have its new Wildcat EV concept car on display.

New startups - Aside from the major automakers, new startups like Harbinger are on the docket for September 14. The Los Angeles-based Harbinger, which focuses on medium-duty vehicles, said that its initial product line will include “electric stripped chassis and cab chassis designed specifically to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required in Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles” as well as “eAxle” and battery technologies “built to exceed industry standards. Read more details on the company’s planned announcements.

EV charging and technology updates - Aside from the emerging EV announcements, multiple EV technology firms are set to present at the event as well. For example, German auto technology firm Autel announced it is set to reveal a slate of new advancements in EV charging, cloud capabilities, and more. Plug Zen, a developer of EV charging products that allow for up to 10 vehicles to charge simultaneously is also on the docket. The Detroit-based company said that a new-product press announcement will be provided during the company’s morning presentation on Wednesday.

Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International (MGA) is also expected to present in the afternoon session. The company is expected to unveil its “EtelligentForce” battery-electric vehicle powertrain system for electrifying pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles.

Air mobility advancements - Finally, a number of companies not quite fitting into the auto category are slated to be in attendance. In what the event termed a “Show Above the Show,” six international air mobility innovators across electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, amphibious sport planes, hoverbikes, hoverboards, and jet suits are expected to be parts of the show. Of note, XTURISMO and ASX are also due to provide updates during Wednesday’s busy schedule. The latter is anticipated to unveil its SIGMA - SIX (S6) Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft during the event. The former will showcase its flying bikes.

Read more on the interest of major airlines in eVTOL aircraft.