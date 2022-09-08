Fusion Fuel Green trades higher post Q2 results

Sep. 08, 2022 1:46 PM ETHTOOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) trades 6% higher as the Co. expects its development projects to consume the balance of the production capacity in 2023 and 2024.
  • The Co. is committed to building on the competitive advantage of our HEVO technology, continually reducing system cost and complexity while improving the efficiency and productive capacity.
  • At the end of this quarter, the value of our assets stood at €63M, which included cash balances and short-term investments of €10.6M.
  • The Co. has several opportunities in its near-term project pipeline, seven of which are in a more advanced stage of development and account for over 500 HEVO-Solar units, representing over $25M in potential revenue for 2023.
  • The Co.’s approach makes small-scale gH2 production highly economic, co-located and grid independent, eliminating the significant time and infrastructure requirement that currently hinders hydrogen adoption.
  • Fusion Fuel and Exolum are developing a turnkey 0.42MW solar-to-hydrogen plant in Madrid, Spain. The project has 21 HEVO-Solar units along with a co-located refueling station, which will serve as proof of concept of hydrogen for mobility applications.
  • Q2 2022 Earnings Call Presentation.
  • Previously: Fusion Fuel Green reports Q2 results (Sept. 8)

