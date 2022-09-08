French digital health solutions provider Biolog-D has signed an agreement to combine with Swiss SPAC Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA).

The companies said the deal pegs Biolog-D's equity value at around $312M. Genesis currently has $257M in trust.

The deal, which is expected to close in Q1 2023, must be approved by shareholders of both companies. After the closing, the combined company will be called Biolog-D, with its American Depositary Shares expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol BGID.

Based in Bernay, France, Biolog-id designs, deploys and supports RFID-based tracing systems for blood products and other biologics.

Genesis Growth held its initial public offering in December, raising $220M.