Revlon drops after Citibank wins appeal in $500M transfer case
Sep. 08, 2022 3:12 PM ET Revlon, Inc. (REV)
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) fell 8.7% after a federal appeals court ruled that a group of the cosmetic company's creditor have to return $500 million that was accidentally sent to them by Citibank (C).
- A group of three judges vacated the district court's decision and remanded the case to district court, according to the ruling viewed by Seeking Alpha.
- Citigroup (C) originally lost the case in February of last year in its effort to recoup $900 million it had mistakenly transferred to Revlon (REV) lenders.
- The defendants — including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners, and Symphony Asset Management plus seven others — claimed that they were owed the payment since Revlon (REV) was in default on a loan.
- Citigroup (C) sued Brigade Capital Management in August 2020 to return its share of more than $900M that the bank mistakenly transferred to Revlon lenders.
- The bank said wiring the money to Brigade and other lenders on Aug. 11 was the result of a clerical error.
