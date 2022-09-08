RV retail sales take a 29% hit in July, worse than expected

Sep. 08, 2022 2:52 PM ETTHO, WGO, LCII, PATK, CWHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments

According to Baird report, July witnessed a 29% decline in Recreational Vehicles or RV retail sales, beyond expectation of mid-20s percent.

August expected to decline low- to mid-teens percent. YTD, a drop of low-20s percent range is expected, roughly in line with industry forecast.

Towable retail declined 29% in July; motorhome retail fell 25%.

Towables includes travel trailers, fifth wheels, camping trailers, and park models.

Sector watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)

Also read: 'Recreational Vehicle shipments expected to decline 40% for the remainder of 2022'

