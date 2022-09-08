Change Healthcare gains amid final arguments in DOJ case to block UnitedHealth deal
Sep. 08, 2022 2:55 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) rose 1.7% amid closing arguments in the Dept. of Justice's lawsuit to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned purchase.
- The final arguments in the case started at 1pm on Thursday. The case was heard over a few weeks early last month.
- The DOJ sued to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) $8 billion planned purchase of Change (CHNG) in late February.
- A decision is likely happen in October, Dealreporter said last month, citing several sources familiar with the matter. One source told the publication that a judge could even rule as early as late September.
In late April UnitedHealth (UNH) announced it agreed to sell Change Healthcare's (CHNG) claims editing business to TPG Capital for $2.2 billion in cash in an apparent attempt to help ease antitrust regulators' concerns about the deal.
