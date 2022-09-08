Leave it to Elon Musk to get in on Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 spotlight.

One day after Apple (AAPL) unveiled the latest iteration of its iconic iPhone with, complete with satellite emergency service communication technology, Musk said his SpaceX (SPACE) held talks with Apple (AAPL) about plans to bring satellite service to iPhones using SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation.

"We’ve had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity. iPhone team is obv super smart," Musk said in a tweet.

As part of its iPhone 14 release event, Apple (AAPL) said it was introducing an emergency service that would let users send SOS messages via satellite while outside the reach of cellular and Wi-Fi connections - and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) confirmed it was the partner enabling that service.

"For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower," Musk continued on Thursday.

A jump in Globalstar (GSAT) shares on Wednesday--which surged by as much as 38% during the--began to fade by the market close that day, and the stock slipped more than 16% on Thursday.

Globalstar's (GSAT) service seems focused on emergency use only, in the vein of a similar offering from Garmin (NYSE:GRMN). AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), meanwhile, which is looking at direct communications between satellites and ordinary mobile devices, saw its shares fall nearly 7% Wednesday, and was down another 2% Thursday.

Several analysts said that with its new iPhone 14 line, Apple (AAPL) has set itself for a strong holiday season among consumers.