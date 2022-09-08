CME Group to expand suite of E-mini Nasdaq-100 options as demand keeps growing
Sep. 08, 2022 2:59 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will roll out E-mini Nasdaq-100 Tuesday and Thursday weekly options on October 3, "as demand for additional short-dated equity options continues to grow," Tim McCourt, global head of Equity and FX Products at the futures and options exchange, said Thursday.
- The new weekly options contracts, pending regulatory review, will complement the existing Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weeklies, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Nasdaq-100 futures, it said.
- Since the start of 2022, E-mini Nasdaq-100 Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weekly options average daily volume was 29.4K contracts, a Y/Y jump of 66%.
- "The addition of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options also builds on our longstanding partnership with Nasdaq and provides another way for traders to access our deep, liquid underlying Nasdaq-100 futures markets," McCourt added.
- Earlier this week, (Sep. 6) CME Group proposes converting eurodollar futures, options contracts to SOFR.
Comments