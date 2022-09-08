Bausch Health sheds 10% as FDA grants tentative approval for Xifaxan generic
- The shares of Canadian pharma company Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) fell ~10% Thursday on above-average volume after a federal register indicated tentative FDA approval for Rifaximin, a generic from Norwich Pharmaceuticals rivaling BHC's Xifaxan.
- In July, a court ruling dealt a setback to BHC after a federal judge in Delaware issued an order over a patent dispute between the companies, potentially creating Norwich to introduce a Xifaxan generic.
- "We strongly disagree with any conclusion that our patents are not valid and intend to file an appeal to any such order," BHC's Chief executive Thomas Appio said in response.
- Marketed by BHC subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals Xifaxan is indicated in the U.S. for a range of GIT conditions including irritable bowel syndrome diarrhea and travelers’ diarrhea.
- The oral therapy generated ~$1.6B in revenue for BHC in 2021 with ~11% YoY growth.
