Sep. 08, 2022

  • The shares of Canadian pharma company Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) fell ~10% Thursday on above-average volume after a federal register indicated tentative FDA approval for Rifaximin, a generic from Norwich Pharmaceuticals rivaling BHC's Xifaxan.
  • In July, a court ruling dealt a setback to BHC after a federal judge in Delaware issued an order over a patent dispute between the companies, potentially creating Norwich to introduce a Xifaxan generic.
  • "We strongly disagree with any conclusion that our patents are not valid and intend to file an appeal to any such order," BHC's Chief executive Thomas Appio said in response.
  • Marketed by BHC subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals Xifaxan is indicated in the U.S. for a range of GIT conditions including irritable bowel syndrome diarrhea and travelers’ diarrhea.
  • The oral therapy generated ~$1.6B in revenue for BHC in 2021 with ~11% YoY growth.

