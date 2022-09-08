Moderna executive sees $13B annual COVID vaccine market in U.S.

Sep. 08, 2022

  • The Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) projected Thursday that the annual market for U.S. COVID vaccines could reach $5.2B-12.9B depending on the price of the shots and eligibility criteria.
  • Speaking at MRNA’s 2022 R&D Day, Arpa Garay noted that her forecast assumes a $64-100 price per vaccine dose.
  • The low end of the projection assumes only the high-risk Americans — some 82M — would be eligible to receive the booster shots. The high end of the forecast is based on all 258M U.S. adults becoming eligible, yet only half opting to get them.
  • According to Garay, the proportion of the high-risk population that would be eligible to receive the shots would be about 340M globally.
