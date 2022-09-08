DocuSign Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02, revenue of $622.18M beats by $19.93M
Sep. 08, 2022
- DocuSign press release (NASDAQ:DOCU): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $622.18M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.93M.
- Subscription revenue was $605.2M, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $17M, a decrease of 11% year-over-year.
- Billings were $647.7M, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 78% for both periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% for both periods.
- Free cash flow was $105.5M, compared to $161.7M in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,129.6M at the end of the quarter.
- Q3 Outlook: Total revenue $624M-628M vs. consensus $625.85M; Subscription revenue $609M-613M; Billing $584M-594M; Non-GAAP gross margin 79-81%; Non-GAAP operating margin 16-18%.
- 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $2.47B-2.482B vs. consensus $2.47B, Subscription revenue $2,405M-2,417M. Billings $2,550M-2,570M. Non-GAAP gross margin 79-81%. Non-GAAP operating margin 16-18%.
- Shares +11.3%.
