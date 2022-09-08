Performance Food Group to use Core-Mark brand name for convenience business

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) announced on Thursday that it aligned its convenience business under the Core-Mark brand.

The strategic decision follows PFGC becoming one of the largest marketers of fresh, broad-line and food supply solutions to the convenience retail industry across North America through its acquisitions of Eby-Brown Company LLC in 2019 and Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. in 2021.

The company noted the convenience business of PFG services more than 50K customers through 39 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Customers are expected to have a growing portfolio of ways to increase sales and profits.

