Zscaler Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.04, revenue of $318.06M beats by $12.52M; issues guidance above consensus
Sep. 08, 2022 4:09 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Zscaler press release (NASDAQ:ZS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $318.06M (+61.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.52M.
- Calculated billings grows 57% year-over-year to $520.4 million
- Deferred revenue grows 62% year-over-year to $1,021.1 million
- Q1 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of $339 million to $341 million vs. consensus of $326.16M
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $37 million to $38 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.26 vs. consensus of $0.22
- FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenue of approximately $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion vs. consensus of $1.47 billion.
- Calculated billings of $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $173 million to $176 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.16 to $1.18 vs. consensus of $1.05
- Shares +7%.
