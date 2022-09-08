Allied Esports Entertainment names president Yinghua Chen as CEO

Sep. 08, 2022 4:12 PM ETAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) said Thursday it appointed Yinghua Chen as CEO.
  • Chen previously served as AESE's president, chief investment officer and board secretary.
  • Chen will no longer serve as chief investment officer or board secretary, but will continue to serve as president.
  • The new CEO succeeds Lyle Berman, who served as co-chairman and interim CEO since Feb.
  • Berman will continue to serve as co-chairman and has been named VP of mergers & acquisitions.
  • AESE reviewed potential target investment opportunities over the past several months, and due diligence - as well as the continued sourcing of other opportunities - is ongoing.
  • The firm is also exploring strategic options for its esports business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.