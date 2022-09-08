Allied Esports Entertainment names president Yinghua Chen as CEO
Sep. 08, 2022 4:12 PM ETAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) said Thursday it appointed Yinghua Chen as CEO.
- Chen previously served as AESE's president, chief investment officer and board secretary.
- Chen will no longer serve as chief investment officer or board secretary, but will continue to serve as president.
- The new CEO succeeds Lyle Berman, who served as co-chairman and interim CEO since Feb.
- Berman will continue to serve as co-chairman and has been named VP of mergers & acquisitions.
- AESE reviewed potential target investment opportunities over the past several months, and due diligence - as well as the continued sourcing of other opportunities - is ongoing.
- The firm is also exploring strategic options for its esports business.
Comments