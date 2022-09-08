Sprinklr Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03, revenue of $150.6M beats by $3.15M
Sep. 08, 2022 4:12 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sprinklr press release (NYSE:CXM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $150.6M (+26.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
- Shares -5%.
- Sprinklr also is announcing that Luca Lazzaron, Chief Revenue Officer, has decided to step down from his position, effective October 1, 2022. He will be succeeded by Paul Ohls, who is currently EVP Worldwide Sales and Success, and has been with Sprinklr for four years.
- Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2022:
- Subscription revenue between $137 million and $139 million.
- Total revenue between $155 million and $157 million. ($156.26M consensus)
- Non-GAAP operating (loss) income between $(1 million) and $1 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.01 and $0.02, assuming 263 million weighted average shares outstanding. (-0.05 consensus)
- Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023:
- Subscription revenue between $543 million and $547 million.
- Total revenue between $616 million and $620 million, up from prior forecast of $612 million and $618 million. ($614.10M consensus)
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $8 million and $12 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.06 and $0.08, assuming 261 million weighted average shares outstanding. previous outlook was $0.18 and $0.20. (-0.19 consensus)
Comments