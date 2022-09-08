RH Non-GAAP EPS of $8.08 beats by $1.38, revenue of $991.62M beats by $22.42M
Sep. 08, 2022 By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- RH press release (NYSE:RH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $8.08 beats by $1.38.
- Revenue of $991.62M (+0.3% Y/Y) beats by $22.42M.
- Guidance: Third quarter net revenue growth in the range of (15%) to (18%) with adjusted operating margin in the range of 18.5% to 19.0%. Fiscal 2022 net revenue growth in the range of (3.5%) to (5.5%) with adjusted operating margin in the range of 21.0% to 21.5%.
- "As noted in our updated Outlook provided on June 29, 2022, our expectation is for continued softening in our business trends during the remainder of fiscal 2022 as a result of ongoing weakness in the housing market over the next several quarters and possibly longer due to the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate increases and the cycling of record COVID-driven sales levels in 2021," the company said.
- Shares +3%.
