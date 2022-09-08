Franklin Templeton unveils digital asset-focused strategies via Eaglebrook Advisors

In an effort to provide wealth managers with access to digital assets, Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) has introduced two digital asset separately managed account strategies on Thursday through Eaglebrook Advisors' platform.

The new SMA strategies will be available for U.S.-based investors in mid-October, the investment management behemoth said.

The first such strategy is Franklin Templeton Digital Assets Core, which is market-cap weighted and invests in 10 to 15 of the largest digital assets, excluding stablecoins and meme coins. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was the portfolio's biggest weighting at 69.25% as of the end of June, followed by ethereum (ETH-USD) at 26.15%, solana (SOL-USD) at 1.65%, and the rest of the cryptos at less than 1%.

Similarly, the Franklin Templeton Digital Assets Core Capped strategy holds bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD) each capped at 25% of the portfolio. Solana (SOL-USD) accounted for 9.83% of it as of June 30, polygon (MATIC-USD) was at 5.74% and uniswap (UNI-USD) was at 5.57%

The move came as "we continue to expand our suite of digital assets strategies and provide financial and wealth management advisors with the tools to meet clients’ needs in a rapidly shifting investment landscape,” said Roger Bayston, head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton.

Earlier, Franklin Resources stock downgraded to Underperform at BofA.

