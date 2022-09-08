MEI Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03, revenue of $40.7M misses by $1.09M

Sep. 08, 2022 4:15 PM ETMEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MEI Pharma press release (NASDAQ:MEIP): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $40.7M (+17.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.09M.
  • The adjusted net loss was $75.2 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $59.4 million for 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2022, MEI had $153.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no outstanding debt.
  • "This past fiscal year was marked by progress on multiple fronts, including the first patient dosed in our Phase 3 COASTAL study, strong zandelisib data reported from the global Phase 2 TIDAL study, reporting of data from our voruciclib and ME-344 programs, and key appointments to our executive team and board of directors,” said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., president and CEO.
  • Shares +1.1%.

