MEI Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03, revenue of $40.7M misses by $1.09M
Sep. 08, 2022 4:15 PM ETMEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MEI Pharma press release (NASDAQ:MEIP): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $40.7M (+17.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.09M.
- The adjusted net loss was $75.2 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $59.4 million for 2021.
- As of June 30, 2022, MEI had $153.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no outstanding debt.
- "This past fiscal year was marked by progress on multiple fronts, including the first patient dosed in our Phase 3 COASTAL study, strong zandelisib data reported from the global Phase 2 TIDAL study, reporting of data from our voruciclib and ME-344 programs, and key appointments to our executive team and board of directors,” said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., president and CEO.
- Shares +1.1%.
Comments