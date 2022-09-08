FDA alerts on potential clip lock malfunctions in Abbott's MitraClip heart implant device

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday issued an alert regarding potential clip lock malfunctions in U.S. medical device company Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip implant device.

ABT's MitraClip is a minimally invasive procedure that implants a clip to fix the mitral valve in the heart. When this valve between the left heart chambers doesn't close properly, it can lead to blood leaking backwards across the valve. This disease is called mitral regurgitation.

The FDA said Abbott (ABT) had issued an urgent medical device correction to inform health care providers about the issue with the MitraClip Clip Delivery Systems.

"An increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions has been observed before and after clip deployment. These events appear to occur in approximately 1.3% of MitraClip procedures and have been observed with all device models," the regulatory agency said in a statement.

The potential risk to patients due to a clip lock malfunction includes ineffective treatment of mitral regurgitation and the need for additional interventions which could increase the risk of issues such as bleeding and complications with implantation of additional clips.

"The majority of reported clip lock malfunction events have not been associated with adverse patient outcomes," the FDA added.

